Blasphemy: MURIC appeals for peace as demonstration rocks Sokoto

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to all those involved in Saturday’s demonstrations in Sokoto State to protest against the killing of Deborah Samuel, to calm down and allow peace to reign.

Late Deborah was a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto. She was murdered by a mob of students over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhamad (SAW).

MURIC’s appeal was contained in a terse, three-paragraph statement issued Saturday, by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

“MURIC salutes Governor Aminu Tambuwal, His Eminence the Sultan and the good people of Sokoto. This is not the time to be divided in the state, rather it is the time to unite and work for peace. What happened on Thursday should bring the people of Sokoto together and unite them with the governor and the Sultan.

“As the seat of the caliphate, we must always ensure that Sokoto State is peaceful. The state must be allowed to develop both spiritually and economically. We therefore appeal to all demonstrators to disperse. We must allow our hardworking governor to serve us in peace. Please go home peacefully and return to your lawful duties.

“The Ummah as a whole from Yenagoa to Kaura Namoda and from Lagos to Jigawa has tons of love and immeasurable respect for Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar. We demand same from the Muslim youths in Sokoto State. We therefore urge the youths to leave the streets and return peacefully to their homes as their grievances are being addressed by our amiable governor.”