Blasphemy: Five killed during protest as Tambuwal declares curfew

At least five people were alleged to have been killed and many injured as violent protesters took to the streets in Sokoto State demanding the release of those arrested for the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel.

This was also as the Governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, worried by the escalating mayhem, declared a 24-hour curfew.

Deborah, a 200 Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was flogged, killed, and burnt over alleged blasphemy.

Following her death and outrage from Nigerians and international community, the Nigerian Police arrested two people in connection with the murder.

On Saturday, angry Muslim youths, who had been justifying the murder of Deborah, embarked on violent protest, asking that the men arrested by the police should be released.

According to sources, at least five people had been killed and many injured. It was also learnt that Christian churches were being targeted and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

In a press statement, Tambuwal said: “Fellow citizens of Sokoto State! Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours. I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading the metropolis. Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe these measures, with a view to the re-establishment of peace, law, and order in the state. It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint; and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”