An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death by hanging after his conviction for blasphemy.

The convict, who resides at Sharifai Quarters of Kano Municipal, was dragged before the court by the police on a count charge of inciting religious creed contrary to section 382 (6) of Kano State Sharia Panel Code Law 2000.

The trial Judge, Khadi Muhammad Ali-Kani, said the offence was against the Islamic Law.

Ali-Kani, thereafter, sentenced the convict to death by hanging under section 382 (b) of Kano State State Sharia Panel Code Law 2000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Aminu Yar-Goje, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on February 28.

Yar-Goje alleged that on the same day between 8pm and 11:50pm, the convict, with the intention to hurt the feelings of Muslims faithful, made a blasphemous post via a WhatsApp group platform, named: “Gidan Umma Abiha.”

He said: “The convict made blasphemous and degrading audio remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

In his submission before the court, Sharif-Aminu pleaded guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, the court had also sentenced a 17-year-old man, Umar Faruk, to 10 years imprisonment for alleged derogatory remarks on Allah during a debate on March 4.

The convict, Faruk, voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial Judge, Khadi Muhammad Ali-Kani, said the offence contravened Islamic Law, and sentenced the convict to 10 years imprisonment under section 382 (b) of Kano State Panel Code Law 2000.

The court also granted 30 day grace to appeal the judgment.