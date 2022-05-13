Blasphemy: Atiku disowns deleted tweets decrying Deborah’s killing

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from a deleted post on his verified Facebook and Twitter pages condemning the killing of Deborah Samuel after coming under a barrage of threats from fanatics of northern origin who asked him to forget his presidential ambition.

Recall that some angry fanatics killed and burnt Deborah over alleged blasphemy at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto Thursday.

She was killed in the premises of the College after being accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW), during a hot argument with fellow students.

Atiku’s tweet was posted around 10:20 p.m on Thursday but Checks by The Nation shows they were deleted less than an hour later.

The posts had generated thousands of reactions and backlashes within minutes, according to a screenshot.

Most of the comments were from fundamentalists who warned the politician to stay away from condemning the murder of the Christian student.

The now deleted post of Atiku reads: “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice,”

“My condolences to her family and friends.”

In another post in Hausa (also deleted) posted on the verified Hausa Facebook handle of the People’s Democratic People (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku claimed the post wasn’t from him, stating that any post that does not come with AA should be disregarded.

The translated post reads: “This evening I received information that a post was made that doesn’t agree with my orders. I use this to announce that any post without AA is not from me. May God protect – AA.”

Minutes after Atiku deleted the tweets, tweeps took to their handles to vehemently react to the development hereby making the PDP aspirant trend on Twitter.

Popular tweep, Morris Monye said: “Atiku was not really sympathetic. Tried to appease the South, saw reaction from the North, deleted. He feels it’s better not to offend the North than offend the South because Southerners are slaves and will vote for him anyways.Our politicians are the wickedest people on earth.”

Lecturer Ogbeni Dipo Awojide tweeted: “Such a good tweet from Atiku Abubakar condemning the brutal murder of Deborah Yakubu. It’s really embarrassing it was deleted, especially after his silence about the Pantami saga.”

Shehu Gazali Sadiq said: “Atiku Abubakar deleted his tweet condemning the murder of Deborah in Sokoto because Muslims are threatening not to vote for him. His ambition is more important than human life.”

Comedian, Mr Macaroni said: “Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season.

“Politicians don’t care for the people. They only play to the gallery when seeking for our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks.”

Yasir Kabir said: “Let him be informed that he has already lost our vote, and in shaa Allah he’ll not be president ”

Godzilla tweeted: “Atiku Abubakar basically wanted to play politics with the death of a person killed by religious mob, when the same people come for him, he deleted his condemnation of their acts, people that in the first place will not vote for him. This man should not be president”. The Nation