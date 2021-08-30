Blackburn returns for Obafemi

Southampton may not be done yet with transfer business this summer, as it appears Michael Obafemi could still leave for Blackburn.

It has been a busy summer for Southampton as they have brought in a fair number of players as well as sold others. When the Adam Armstrong deal was complete it looked as though Michael Obafemi would be going the other way in a separate deal but that quickly fell apart.

Now, according to a new report from Lancs live, it appears the Obafemi may end up at Blackburn by the time the window closes.

Personally, I think this would be a smart move for everyone involved. Obafemi does not really have a place in the team anymore and could really thrive at Blackburn. Also, Blackburn are still looking to replace Armstrong and Obafemi could be their man.

It will likely be a loan deal if it gets done but I think a season of playing consistent football will be good for the Irishman.

He only just turned 21 this past July and still has some developing to do. He can still have a very successful career but I think he needs to go to a club that he will get consistent play time with and that is not Southampton at the moment.

Ralph has said they may go out and grab one more player before the window closes tomorrow but I think I would rather see them get some deals pushed across for players like Obafemi and Yan Valery.

The team is in a good spot I believe. They are very young but a talented bunch and I am excited to watch them grow this season and surprise some teams.