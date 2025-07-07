Black Axe Founder’s Day: Police issue warning

The Oyo State Police Command has alerted the public on the potential security risks associated with the upcoming Founders’ Day celebration of the confraternity: Neo-Black Movement of Africa.

The command’s spokesperson and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Adewale Osifeso, issued the warning in a statement in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said that the confraternity, commonly known as the Black Axe Cult, celebrates the day every July 7.

Osifeso noted that the command’s intelligence-led policing and community partnership efforts had yielded vital information, suggesting that rival gangs might engage in large-scale retribution and mayhem during the event.

He said the command, as part of its proactive security measures, has conducted multiple sensitisation sessions on the proposed celebration with key stakeholders: hoteliers, lounge owners, and studio apartments operators.

According to him, the sensitisation emphasised the importance of the stakeholders refusing to make their facilities available for hosting gatherings associated with cult groups known for violent activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “Our intelligence suggests that the Neo-Black Movement of Africa may use this occasion to execute plans that could lead to serious public disorder, including reprisals against rival cult groups.

“The safety of all residents remains our highest priority. We, therefore, call on parents, guardians, community leaders, and influential figures to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in mitigating these risks.

“It is crucial to engage our youths in conversations about the dangers of cultism and the severe consequences of participating in violent or unlawful gatherings.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities, gatherings, or threats to the police.

“To ensure swift response and maintain order, arrangements have been concluded for the deployment of police officers across strategic locations within the state during this period.

“The police command reaffirms its dedication to peace, safety, and security through professional policing, leveraging advanced intelligence and technology.”

