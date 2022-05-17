Bitnob signs NPFL three-year sponsorship deal

A leading financial technology company, Bitnob Technologies, has penned a three-year sponsorship deal with the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony of the sponsorship, the Chief Executive Officer, Bitnob, Bernard Parah, believes the partnership would link his organisation to the people who need solutions and also help them to work with the NPFL to develop the league.

“Bitcoin, just like football, is about hope, oneness, and freedom, and at Bitnob, we are excited to be making this happen to inspire hope and showcase possibilities in our own league. If we don’t believe in what is ours, then who will?

“We are young investors and are happy with the willingness of the League Management Company to partner with us in order to give the league a facelift.”

In his response, League Management Company Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, commended Bitnob Technologies for the support they have rendered to the Nigerian league, just as he hoped the partnership make the league a model in Africa.

“We are excited to see young minds choosing to invest in the growth and development of our domestic league. Football is a major passion point in the country, and we believe that the marriage of football and technology is critical to the next phase of football in our nation,” Dikko posited.

Bitnob provides payments solutions and other financial services for individual and businesses partnered the NPFL as an elite sponsor in the financial technology category.