The College of Bishops, Methodist Church of Nigeria has called on the Eastern Security Network of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Ebubeagu Security outfit put together by the South East Governors Forum to stop vilifying each other but collaborate against further attacks and killings in the zone.

The Bishops made the appeal on Monday while distributing relief materials: foodstuffs and cash, to Ebonyi State communities recently ravaged by war and herdsmen attacks.

Beneficiaries of the relief included Internally Displaced Persons in the recent Effium/Ezza- Effium community war, Ohaukwu Local Government Area; victims of herdsmen attack in Egedegede; three other communities in Ishielu LGA; as well as victims of attacks in Umuogodakpu, Ngbo in Ohaukwu LGA.

The College of Bishops, led by its South East Coordinator, Archbishop Christopher Edeh, expressed concern over the level of carnage in the affected communities, and prayed for the IDPs in their various camps.

The Bishops, who backed the formation of Ebubeagu Security Network by Governors of the South East, said it has become necessary following the rising insecurity in the region.

They decried the loss of one of the Church Ministers, one Chidera Njoku, killed in Nkalaha, Ishielu LGA during the attacks, and urged all and sundry in the South East to tow the path of peace to avoid further carnage.

Edeh said: “The South East College of Bishops, Methodist Church Nigeria came into Ebonyi State to commiserate with Internally Displaced Persons who have been affected by the Effium/Ezza-Effium crisis, Nkalaha crisis and Ngbo/Agila crisis.

“We have noted with serious concern the level of carnage and humanitarian crisis caused by these crises around the state, and we strongly condemn what is going on and ask that everybody should begin to seek the path of peace.

“We support also the Ebubeagu initiative and request that they be properly funded and this new outfit should not cause any conflict among security personnel.

“They should work together in tandem with other people to ensure that we have security around the South East.

“How can we be pursuing a common cause and we will be fighting each other?

“Ebubeagu wants to protect the people of South East.

“Eastern Security Networks is protecting the people of the South East.

“So, if we are serving the same cause, why should we be quarrelling?

“We should just pursue whatever that will bring peace in the South East and stop any act of vilifying any group.

“Anybody who knows what to do to bring peace in the zone should bring it on board.”

Ede further called on the Governors of the South East to consolidate the anti-open grazing law in the zone and secure legal backing for it.

He also called on both the State and Federal Governments to help rehabilitate the persons and families affected by the attacks and crises, including the Ministers of God.

He said: “We also call on government to pursue seriously the anti-open grazing announcement they made by giving it legal backing.

“Let there be a legal framework by the state Assemblies in the entire south east to ensure that security personnel have authority to enforce the ban on open grazing.”

Some beneficiaries who spoke during the event expressed gratitude to the Bishops, describing their action as reassuring.