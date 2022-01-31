Bishop Samson, Rev. Ogedengbe for Primate Ayodele’s annual thanksgiving

The General Overseer of the Christ Royal Church, Bishop Tom Samson, and the National President of all Christian leaders, Rev. Sam Ogedengbe, have joined the list of anointed men of God to minister at the annual thanksgiving ceremony of Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

The event takes place annually on February 14 and will no doubt be a memorable one with the array of personalities that have confirmed their attendance.

The likes of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; and Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade, are expected at the highly anticipated thanksgiving.

As always, the event will feature a church service where Ogedengbe will minister in the morning, while Samson will lead the congregation in a spirit-filled sermon later in the afternoon.

The major reason behind this annual thanksgiving is philanthropic activities.

In previous years, cars, scholarships, tricycles, JAMB forms, WAEC forms, cash gifts and house rents have been given out by the man of God.

February 14, 2022 will not be an exception.

It will only be a continuation of what the man of God has always done annually for the needy and downtrodden.