Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the Deputy General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Olatunji Abioye, over the recent death of his father, Pa Simeon Abioye.

Pa Abioye, a community leader in Erin-Ile town of Oyun Local Government Area of the state, died last Monday.

The Governor also condoled with the General Overseer of the Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, and the Erin-Ile community on the development.

A statement from the Government House said: “The Governor sends his heartfelt commiserations to the entire Abioye family, particularly Bishop Abioye, on the passing of the community leader who dutifully served his people and was popular for his humanitarian works.

“He prays the Almighty to comfort the family and repose the soul of Pa Abioye.”