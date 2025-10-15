Bishop orders probe into fundraiser during burial after Ojudu’s outburst

The Bishop of the Diocese of Ekiti, Anglican Communion, The Rt. Rev. Dr. Andrew Olusola Ajayi, has ordered a probe into the fundraiser by the presiding minister at the burial service of Kehinde Adebowale Ajifolawe (née Olokesusi), popularly called Kenny Ise, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Oraye, Ise-Ekiti, on October 3, 2025 following the outburst by a former presidential aide, Babafemi Ojudu.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement by the Diocesan Communicator, Diocese of Ekiti, Dr. Samuel Sunday Agunbiade, on Tuesday.

Agunbiade said Bishop Ajayi has assured the general public, Christian community, media and family of the deceased that the report of the alleged incident, written by Senator Ojodu, will be thoroughly investigated to unearth the truth and release the same to the public.

He said: “In line with our commitment to truth, transparency, and pastoral integrity, the matter is currently being investigated and handled directly by myself the Bishop of the Diocese, The Right Reverend Dr. Andrew Olusola Ajayi.

“Proper findings will be made, and the situation will be addressed in accordance with the rules, discipline, and engagement procedures of the Diocese of Ekiti.

“The Diocese of Ekiti upholds the highest standards of pastoral conduct and Christian ethics. We encourage the public, the media, and the family of the deceased to remain calm and be assured that truth and justice will prevail.

“The Church remains a refuge of faith and compassion — not a marketplace — and we are committed to preserving that sacred trust.”

The Diocese also prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Ajifolawe and for God’s comfort upon her family during this difficult time.

Following the incident, Ojudu, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters in the Office of the Vice President during the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, had written a report on it on his Facebook page.

The report, titled: The Day Mourners Rebelled in Church, reads in full:

Friday, October 10,2025 we buried Kenny — an ally, a politician, and a woman of rare courage. Kehinde Adebowale Ajifolawe, nee Olokesusi, fondly called Kenny Ise, was a trader in Fayose Market, Ado-Ekiti. Years ago, she left for America, started a family, and somehow found herself in a situation . Life brought her back to Nigeria — separated from her husband and children, but never separated from her principles.

She was loyal, open-minded, and brutally frank. Kenny was not your average politician. If she stood with you, she stood all the way. No hypocrisy, no double-speak. She spoke truth to power — and as we say, “she no send.”

I saw this side of her clearly in 2018 when she led the women’s wing of my campaign for the governorship ticket in Ekiti. She worked tirelessly, rallied everyone, and gave her best.

The last time I saw Kenny was in June, at my wife’s 60th birthday celebration. She was her usual lively self — laughing, dancing, teasing, and correcting. She filled every room she entered with energy. That was Kenny: full of light.

A Funeral Turned Fundraiser

Then came her funeral.

There she was, lying still in her coffin — a woman in her fifties, gone too soon, her husband and children far away. The atmosphere was heavy with grief. But before long, the officiating reverend of the Anglican Church turned sorrow into spectacle.

We were called four separate times to make donations during the service. We were asked to put another in envelopes. That could have been overlooked. But then came the shocking moment.

Kenny’s two nieces — barely out of their teens — were called forward to represent her children. They nervously announced a donation of N200,000 to the church. Instead of showing gratitude, the reverend frowned and said it was “too small.”

I was horrified. The young girls froze in shame. I had to get up, take the microphone, and add to the donation — just to save them from further embarrassment.

But it didn’t end there. The reverend then asked every mourner to come forward, one after another, to announce their donations publicly.

That was when the crowd erupted.

“Why are you doing this?”

“What are you selling here?”

“Are we here to mourn or to buy?”

Voices rose in anger. The congregation rose up in unison and began to walk out. Women shouted that the church had already collected N100,000 “for diesel,” plus several other charges just to hold a one-hour service.

The reverend’s face went pale with embarrassment. The moment was chaotic, painful — and deeply revealing.

When Compassion Took Flight

That day, I felt profound sorrow — not just for Kenny, but for the state of the church in Nigeria.

What was once a refuge for the broken has become a marketplace. Compassion has taken flight.

Funerals and weddings are now opportunities for fundraising. The pulpit has become a counter. The sacred has been replaced by salesmanship.

The missionaries who brought Christianity here did not behave like this. They mourned with the grieving, cared for the widows, took in orphans, and offered free education. They gave without expecting payment.

But their successors — our own clergy — have turned faith into business. The altar into a cash point. The gospel into a commodity.

A Call for Reform

What happened in Ise-Ekiti must not be dismissed as an isolated incident. It is a symptom of a deeper moral sickness — one that is eroding the soul of the church.

When mourners revolt inside a church, it is not rebellion. It is a cry of conscience.

If the church in Nigeria does not rediscover compassion, humility, and service, it risks losing its moral authority completely. People will simply stop showing up — not because they’ve lost faith in God, but because they’ve lost faith in those who claim to speak for Him.

Christianity was never meant to be a bazaar. It was meant to be a refuge.

It’s time the church returns to that calling.

However, a source within the church explained to The Eagle Online that it was normal for families seeking the burial of their loved ones who were non-financial members to pay some token to the church.

The source told The Eagle Online: “Babafemi Ojudu attended a burial in one of our churches at Ise Ekiti.

“Learned the woman’s family pledged N1 million to the church because she was during her lifetime a distant member without any financial obligations to the church.

“And traditionally Anglican doesn’t bury a non-member unless the family pays class fees for about three years and other sundry expenses like diesel, etc.

“During the service the vicar was collecting thanksgiving offerings from the family and well wishers, which angered Ojudu, who released a statement on Facebook and other social media platforms.”