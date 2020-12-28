The General Overseer and Founder of Rhema Deliverance Mission, Bishop Arthur Nwachukwu, is dead, aged 79.

His death has thrown the entire Christian community, especially his ministry and the people of Anambra State, into mourning.

The well revered Bishop died in the early hours of after a brief illness, according to information from his family.

He is the father of popular Lagos Prophet, Anene Nwachukwu, who oversees Rhema Deliverance Mission, South West, while his elder brother, Prophet Chidozie, oversees the Abuja and northern wing of the fast growing ministry.

Bishop Arthur Nwachukwu lived a very fulfilled Christian life that affected all that came in contact with him positively.

The General Overseer, who until his death presided over the ministry from his Umunya, Anambra State Headquarters of the church, is survived by his wife and five sons, who are prophets in different branches of the church.