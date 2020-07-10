The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has lost his mother, Janet Hauwa Kukah.

In a swift reaction to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Bishop.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari extended his heartfelt condolences to Bishop Kukah.

The President also commiserated with members of the family of Kukah, praying almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.