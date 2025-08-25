Bishop extols Ogbuku’s virtues at Thanksgiving Service

The Bishop of the Diocese of Ogbia. Rt. Rev. Tamunotari Matthew Obaze, has extolled the virtues of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, commending his “immense contributions to the development of the Niger Delta region.”

Bishop Obaze gave the commendation during the 50th Birthday Thanksgiving service held at the church auditorium of the St. Mark Anglican Church, Ayakoro, under the Ecclesiastic Province of the Niger Delta, Bayelsa State.

The clergy, who applauded the NDDC boss for recognising God’s favour in his life, said such an act is a gateway to more blessings for mankind.

In his sermon, taken from the Book of Psalms 103, themed “There is a reason to praise God,” the clergy urged everyone to learn to appreciate the love of God in every situation, as demonstrated by the celebrant.

He stated: “It is essential for me to use this opportunity to thank God for what He is doing in the region through the Managing Director of NDDC, which is a clear indication of God’s special love for his life.

“Needless to say, he has encountered various challenges in life, yet he deemed it fit to come and appreciate God’s goodness upon him, and I want to encourage every participant, everyone, to learn from this trait of thanking God in good and bad times. Just within 50 years, God has used him to impact people’s lives.”

The cleric further gave a thumbs-up to the NDDC’s helmsman for being a true son of the soil, adding that the church and the region were confident in the leadership qualities of Chief Samuel Ogbuku in bringing the dividends of democracy to the entire area.

In his message of appreciation, the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogboku, said the ceremony was put together to honour God for the love and achievements recorded in the region through the Commission under his watch.

The NDDC boss also thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing him, the board and management of the Commission, as well as staff who have contributed to his successes over the years.

He further stated that NDDC was committed to the ideal of partnering with the Bayelsa State Government in the area of development and human capacity building.

A statement issued by the NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, said many dignitaries, including the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai, and the Bayelsa State Representative on the Board of NDDC, Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa, and other Directors of the Commission, attended the Thanksgiving Service.

