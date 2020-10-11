Bishop Prosper Amah, of the Anglican Diocese of Ogbaru, has called for the immediate dredging of the River Niger to save the coastal communities in Anambra from incessant flood.

Amah made the call in an interview with journalists on Sunday at Ogbaru in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra.

He regretted that most communities in Ogbaru have been submerged by flood, an incident he said is controllable.

“If the Federal Government had heeded calls by different groups and individuals to properly dredge the River Niger, this disaster could have been averted,” he claimed.

Amah said that church services in Ogbaru Diocese had been affected due to flood which, he said, also submerged the Bishop’s Court and Saint James the Great Cathedral at Atani.

“Flood had taken over the headquarters of the Diocese and many other churches, disrupting church activities, including soul-winning services and human development in the area,” he lamented.

He said he had constructed an alternative pathway to the church with planks to enable him get to the Cathedral and the Bishop’s court.

He appealed to both the government and good-spirited individuals to help to salvage the situation.

The bishop commended the efforts of Gov Willie Obiano in rehabilitating some damaged roads in the area, adding that his recent visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over the deplorable condition of federal infrastructure in the state is also worthy of praise.

He urged wealthy individuals in the state to partner the state government to enable the Obiano administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.