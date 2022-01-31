Bishop burnt alive, son beheaded, houses razed in Cross River

Tragedy struck in the Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State as a Bishop and historian were murdered in a renewed communal clash in the locality.

Baise is the Local Government Area of origin of the Cross River State Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu.

The murder is in the heat of the inter-community conflict between Abanwan and Urugbam in Erei clan.

The Bishop was burnt alive and his son beheaded in a renewed communal war involving the two communities.

Sources from the communities who spoke on strict conditions of anonymity said that the Bishop was ambushed alongside his son on a motorbike on their way from Abanwan community to nearby Afikpo in Ebonyi State.

The Erei communities have over the years been at loggerheads over a piece of land that was established by the defunct Eastern Region before the Nigerian Civil War as Oil Palm Plantation Settlement.

The settlement was handed over to the Cross River State Government shortly after the Nigerian civil war of 1967 to 1970, given that the location is in the state.

However, the Erei community, where the oil palm plantation is located, has 10 villages, who now scramble for ownership.

Meanwhile, as at the time of this report, the spokesman of the 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Calabar has confirmed the mobilisation of troops into the Abanwan and Urugbam area to douse the tension.

Nigerian Tribune.

