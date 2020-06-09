The Warri Area Command of the Delta State Police Command has apprehended a cleric over an alleged rape of a 19-year-old daughter of his church member in Warri.

The Area Commander, Mohammed Garba, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday.

According to Garba, the suspect, identified as Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe, is the Founder/General Overseer, Victory Revival Fasting and Prayer Ministry in Warri.

He said the suspect was nabbed on June 5 and that he had since been in custody at the “A Division” in Warri.

According to the commander, the cleric was apprehended following a complaint by the mother of the victim.

Garba explained that the mother of the victim was a worshipper in the church where her daughter was allegedly molested.

Garba quoted the mother of the victim to have said the pastor said that he had a dream that death was hovering over their house and that for peace to reign, she should bring her daughter for prayers and deliverance.

He added: “The woman took the lady to the church for the pastor to conduct the prayers and deliverance.

“I think what really happened was that the pastor drugged the lady and raped her.

“I personally took the lady to the hospital because she was in coma for two days.

“We had been looking for the pastor for the past two weeks.

“I later used my detectives to trace and get him arrested.

“I am charging him to court now.

“The man was nabbed on Friday and he has been in cell.

“Now, I am charging him to court.”

The Area Commander alleged that there were evidences to prove that the pastor raped the girl.

He said: “We have the pictures.

“I took the girl to the doctor and her private part was examined.

“So we have everything to charge the man to court.”

However, in a swift reaction, the pastor denied the allegation, saying that it was not true.

Orhonigbe said: “She came to church on that May 20.

“The mother brought her for deliverance and I prayed for her in front of the altar and in the presence of three people.

“Immediately after the prayer, she left at about noon.

“She later came back at about 5pm with policemen and some people saying this is the man that raped her.”

Narrating her ordeal to newsmen, the victim alleged that the pastor said she had a relationship with an internet fraudster, who, he said, had used a handkerchief to wipe off her private part, with the intention to use it for rituals.

“The pastor gave me Olive oil to insert into my private part and also gave me some things to drink before asking me to undress, laid me on the mat and started having carnal knowledge of me,” she said.

Counsel to the suspect, Presley Okojie, also denied the allegation in an interview with newsmen.

Okojie said: “It is not true.

“The police are still investigating the matter.

“My own duty is to represent my client to see how I can secure police administrative bail.”

Also, counsel to the victim, Clem Omotoye, said he was prepared to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.