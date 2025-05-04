Bishop Abioye unveils name of church

A former Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Abioye, has unveiled the name of his church.

The church, located at Los Angeles Event Centre, Abuja, was unveiled on Sunday by Bishop Abioye.

The church is known as Living Word Conqueror Global Assembly.

The unveiling of the church was done at the first service held on Sunday.

Abioye, who retired from Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, had been operating a fellowship.

He, however, announced the commencement of the morning service last week Sunday.

Speaking on Sunday, Bishop Abioye said the church was started not as a result of the pressure from people but God’s eternal purpose ordained from the foundation of the world, which is just coming to light.

He said the church is an offshoot of Jesus Universal, which keeps expanding and spreading across the globe in furtherance of the great commission.

He said no one as a person can fulfil the entire great commission.

Bishop Abioye and Bishop Thomas Aremu retired from Living Faith Church in October 2025.

