Birthday party turns graveyard as policeman kills two + Video

Two persons were killed and others injured after an allegedly drunk policeman opened fire on birthday party guests in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened at La Silver Bar, Alimosho, Iyana Ipaja on Sunday.

One DJ Mattz and others sustained gunshot injuries, a source disclosed.

The source said: “There was a birthday party going on and the people doing the birthday party brought a Mobile Police Officer.

“While they were spraying money, the MOPOL wanted to fire some shots in the air and he used one hand to hold his rifle.

“Probably because he was drunk, he opened fire in the wrong direction.

“My sympathy lies with the family of those whose children died there.”

However, a Police Signal from Gowon Estate Police Station has another slant to the incident.

According to the Police Situation Report: “On April 24th, at 9pm, one Sylvanus Chukwukezie of No 97 Ipaja Road Alimoso bus top, reported at the police station, that one Ifeanyi alias Obama Asiwaju of Computer Village, came to his bar, La Silver Bar, to celebrate his birthday with some friends and while spraying money, one of the guests, brought out a gun and shot into the air, hitting some guests. Two persons were gunned down and two were rushed to the hospital. The owner of the bar and two other guests had been arrested. The corpses of the dead had been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, while efforts were still on to arrest Obama and other guests.”