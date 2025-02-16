Binance Executive insists Reps asked him for $150m bribe

An Executive of Binance, Tigran Gambaryan, has insisted that three members of the House of Representatives in Nigeria asked him for a $150 million bribe.

Gambaryan reiterated his position on Saturday after several layers of authority in Nigeria denied the claim on Friday and Saturday.

Taking to his X handle again, he tweeted: “Many requested that I stay on and provide further commentary on the issues I posted about yesterday. Here’s the hard truth: what I shared was meant to fill in the gaps left by Wired and NPR’s reporting.

“The reality is that last year was incredibly painful for me and my family. I dedicated my life to fighting crime as a Special Agent with the United States Department of the Treasury and as a compliance profession. It was an honor to serve my country and it was a blessing that they came to my rescue and mobilized the full force of the U.S. government when I was in need. Being dragged through court on outrageous, baseless, and trumped-up charges didn’t just hurt me—it also brought immense pain to my family.

“I don’t want to see my kids cry because I’m not around. I don’t want to see videos of my 75-year-old mother on television in tears. I don’t want to see my wife crying on TV. I want to put this nightmare behind me and move on.

“What I shared was factual, based on my personal experiences and conversations with those who have direct knowledge of the events I discussed. Information that was shared with both Nigerian and U.S law enforcement. So please, allow me to leave this behind and find peace.

“I am no longer in law enforcement. The responsibility of seeing this through to a logical conclusion now falls on those still serving in United States and Nigeria.

“And for those who wonder why I took this personally—watch this video of my mother:

https://t.co/K7dzqCilvs

In his earlier tweet, Gambaryan said: “Some Unknown Facts – you can read the rest in the Wired article and the NPR story,” wrote: “The DSS was involved in the House of Representatives matter. We met with them at their office on Friday, January 5, 2024, as a prerequisite to our meeting with the House of Representatives. They alluded to the fact that we had to comply with whatever the House members instructed us to do.

“At the House meeting, there were three members present. Two of them were Peter Akpanke and Philip Agbese, both working under the leadership of Ginger Obinna Onwusibe. There was a third House member, but I don’t recall his name. They set up fake cameras and media to make the meeting appear official, but the cameras weren’t even plugged in. As you may already know, this ended with them asking for a $150 million bribe, paid in cryptocurrency into their personal wallets. A Mickey Mouse operation at its best.

“@NuhuRibadu invited us to the official meeting and worked through Sa’ad Abubakar. Another key figure in this situation was Hamma Adama Belloji. Ogunjobi was just a pawn; they used him too. This was a sold as a friendly meeting with the NSA, the head of the SEC, and the CBN governor and include the discussion of the bribe that was solicited by the house of representatives.

“The $26 billion figure they kept pushing publicly as some mystery money escaping Nigeria is complete BS. This information was provided in response to their request and was simply cumulative trade data for Nigerians on the platform. This money didn’t leave Nigeria—it was just people buying and selling crypto. For example, if you trade $100 a hundred times, that’s $10,000 in trade volume, but in reality, you only used $100. Again, just another example of them lying to cover up their BS investigation.

“They lied about Nadeem escaping during mosque prayers. In reality, he returned and escaped afterward. I don’t know exactly how he managed to flee. He emailed me in November, but we haven’t discussed the details of his escape. It’s possible he paid someone off, but I have no proof. If Belloji had simply checked his passport for a visa, he would have realized that Nadeem did not use that passport to travel to Nigeria.

“They sent a letter to the U.S. Embassy and the British High Commission, falsely claiming that we were voluntarily participating in strategic talks. This was a blatant lie.

“Nadeem did not escape lawful detention—we were being held illegally. Belloji even admitted that he would fabricate evidence to obtain a court order to detain us for 14 days. Once the court order expired, they were unable to get an extension from the judge. At that point, they continued holding us illegally and had no justification for doing so.

“There was a lot of noise about using Interpol to capture Nadeem. As someone who has been involved in multiple extradition cases, I can confidently say this was a joke. Extradition is a lengthy legal process, and no rational judge in Kenya or wherever would ever approve extradition for someone who escaped illegal detention at the hands of rogue law enforcement—especially when that detention involved holding employees hostage to pressure their employer. All noise.

“They tried to use us to violate international privacy laws by demanding user data on all Nigerians to target opposition members allegedly “manipulating the price of the naira.” However, they all knew that the naira’s devaluation was a direct result of Tinubu’s monetary policy, which depegged the naira from the dollar. I’m not saying this policy decision was wrong, but everyone understood that removing government intervention would lead to extreme devaluation. Instead of acknowledging this, they used Binance as a scapegoat.”

In the second tweet, Gambaryan said: “They also detained innocent EFCC detectives who weren’t even present when Nadeem ‘escaped.’ If anyone should have been detained, it was Belloji, for multiple basic law enforcement failures, incompetence, and negligence- including:

. Failing to search our belongings

. Not checking passports for visas

. Neglecting to coordinate with immigration to issue travel restrictions or alerts

. Mismanaging the situation internationally, creating an unnecessary diplomatic crisis

“We had a strong working relationship with Nigerian law enforcement, but their greed destroyed all cooperation between Nigeria and the entire industry.

“They even threatened administrators at Nizamiya Hospital, instructing them not to admit me when I was extremely ill. Additionally, they pressured the hospital to withhold my medical records from my attorneys. This was later confirmed by the Turkish Ministry of Health when my friend met with their officials in Turkey.

“Ribadu emphasized that he wanted billions in payouts to fund his future political ambition. However, when the corruption scandal came to light, he was trapped—because any settlement would now be perceived as a bribe. I guess he really wanted his boss’ job:)

“Ribadu even hired a U.S. law firm to negotiate my release, but this failed due to their incompetence and greed.

“Looking at you Idayat Hassan.

“Ribadu overstepped his authority and embarrassed Nigeria in front of U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Ribadu acting like an asshole angered the White House and led to diplomatic repercussions—the U.S. limited visas to the Nigerian delegation for UNGA, and Biden refused to meet with Tinubu until my situation was resolved.

“In the end, Ribadu overestimated his influence. They thought they could secure a quick win, but instead, they created an international incident, exposing his incompetence on a global scale.

“That’s it’s for me for now. I don’t want to dwell on this, but it’s important for Nigerians to get the facts. I met amazing people in Nigeria. It’s a shame that these muppets are in charge.”

Reacting on Friday, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria notes with concern the outrageous allegations, misinformation, and defamatory statements being disseminated by Tigran Gambaryan, an American personnel of Binance who was recently tried in Nigeria for financial crimes.

“While the Federal Government of Nigeria is reluctant to engage Mr. Gambaryan, due to the high-level diplomatic intervention that resolved his case, we are compelled to set the record straight to prevent his falsehoods from gaining traction.

“The first visit of Mr. Gambaryan and his colleagues to Nigeria was at their own discretion, and the Government was not officially involved. However, when the Government’s attention was drawn to an alleged bribery demand during that trip, an investigation was immediately launched, despite there being no formal complaint from anyone.

“Mr. Gambaryan’s second visit to Nigeria was part of a wider probe into the criminal manipulation of the Nigerian currency through peer-to-peer platforms like Binance, but investigators were frustrated by the tactics deployed by Gambaryan and his team.

“Mr. Gambaryan was released by the Nigerian government in October 2024 on humanitarian grounds and following a high-level diplomatic intervention that ended with tangible benefits for Nigeria. The government rejected Binance’s offer of a $5 million down payment in exchange for Mr. Gambaryan’s freedom, in favour of a more beneficial settlement with the American government.

“We categorically deny the retaliatory claims made by Mr. Gambaryan against Nigerian officials involved in his case, and we urge the public to disregard these false accusations in their entirety.

“It is essential to note that Mr. Gambaryan’s allegations are not only unsubstantiated but also lack credibility, given his apparent motive to discredit and intimidate those who ensured he faced justice.

“However, we are confident that both the Nigerian and American judicial systems will provide Mr. Gambaryan with a fair opportunity to substantiate his claims in court. Until then, we advise the public to exercise caution and not be swayed by Mr. Gambaryan’s unfounded and malicious claims.”

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Rep. Ginger Onwusibe, also said: “In response, the committee invited Binance’s CEO, Richard Teng, to appear before a public hearing scheduled for January 10, 2024.

“However, before that date, Binance requested a pre-hearing meeting to better understand the allegations against them.”

Onwusibe stated that the committee agreed to the request and rescheduled the meeting for January 8, 2024 at the National Assembly complex.

He said that because he would not be able to attend the meeting due to other official engagements, he delegated three members of the committee and a clerk to meet with the Binance six-member team, including a legal counsel.

The lawmaker said that the meeting was professional, transparent and ended on a cordial note, with no demands for any bribe.

He added: “Despite agreeing to attend the public hearing, Binance’s CEO, Richard Teng, failed to appear on multiple occasions.

“Instead, the company sent legal representatives, a move the committee rejected.

“The hearing was postponed several times to accommodate Binance’s requests; neither Teng nor any other senior Binance executive attended.”

Onwusibe said that Binance’s truancy raised serious concerns about its willingness to cooperate with Nigerian authorities.

“I was surprised to discover, through a May 7, 2024, blog post by Richard Teng, that Binance executives were also under investigation by Nigeria’s security agencies, including Department of State Services (DSS) and the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA),” he said.

The lawmaker said Tengat’s post, entitled: “Tigran Gambaryan is Innocent and Must Be Released,” contained defamatory claims against him, adding: “I instructed my lawyer, Nnamdi U. Nwokocha Ahaiwe, to demand an apology and damages. Binance, however, refused to retract the statements or offer any compensation.”

Onwusibe said that he filed a suit against Binance and Tengat at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on September 18, 2024, seeking an apology, a retraction and $3 billion in damages.

According to him, the case, which first came up for hearing on January 22, is set to continue on February 19.

The lawmaker, however, dismissed the latest allegations by Gambaryan, saying that they were desperate attempts by Binance to deflect attention from its own legal troubles.

He maintained that neither he nor his committee coordinated with Nigerian security agencies in their investigation of Binance.

The lawmaker also denied allegations that the DSS, ONSA, Securities and Exchange Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit were involved in the legislative probe.

He described Binance as a company with a troubling history of legal infractions in multiple countries.

The lawmaker particularly cited the case of Binance’s founder and former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who, he said, was sentenced to four months in prison in the United States for financial crimes, including money laundering.

He also pointed to the company’s record fines in the US, Canada, India, and Uzbekistan for violating anti-money laundering and financial regulations.

Onwusibe lamented that many Nigerians were quick to believe Binance’s version of events without critically examining the facts.

He said the accusations had not only damaged his reputation but had also been used to mock his political party, Labour Party, and even his ethnic group.

Onwusibe, however, said that in spite of the attacks, he remained determined to clear his name.

While insisting on pursuing his lawsuit to its logical conclusion, the lawmaker said that he would also continue to defend the integrity of the Nigerian legislature.

He accused Binance and its executives of attempting to use media blackmail to escape accountability.

According to him, the company’s actions, including the alleged escape of one of its executives from Nigerian custody, have proved that it is acting in bad faith.

Onwusibe reiterated his interest in ensuring that Binance was held accountable for any financial misconduct.

He maintained that the committee’s investigation was conducted fairly and in line with its legislative duties.

The legislator advised Binance to go and face its case in court and stop blackmailing people.

The House of Representatives in a statement by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi Junior, said on Saturday in a statement: “The House of Representatives has taken note of recent media reports concerning bribery allegations made by a Binance official. Given the gravity of these claims, it is necessary to state the institutional position of the House.

“As an independent arm of government, the House upholds due process, the rule of law, and constitutional oversight. These allegations, which have been previously circulated last year, are directed at individual members, not the institution itself.

“The Honourable Members named have assured the House Leadership that they never had any such dealings as reported. One of the members has already instituted legal action to clear his name, while others affected have been encouraged to do the same in pursuit of justice and the protection of their reputations.

“It is also important to highlight that, with the active involvement of both the Nigerian and United States governments, this matter has evolved into a government-to-government engagement. Notably, in the course of high-level diplomatic discussions, the Federal Government of Nigeria has prioritized national interest over external commercial pressure, including rejecting financial settlement offers from Binance. These facts raise serious questions about the credibility and intent of the allegations being peddled.

“As the matter is now before a court of competent jurisdiction and remains the subject of ongoing diplomatic engagements, the House will refrain from further comment in line with established parliamentary, judicial, and diplomatic principles.

“The House of Representatives urges the public to rely on verified facts and not be misled by recycled claims aimed at discrediting Nigerian institutions and public officials. The House remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.”

