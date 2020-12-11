The Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation says it has empowered no fewer than 112,000 persons in 15 years since the demise of Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, wife of the Founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya.

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, the daughter of Odukoya, made the disclosure to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday while commemorating the 15th Year Anniversary of the death of Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, popularly called Pastor Bims.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, also a televangelist, died on December 11, 2005 from injuries sustained from an ill-fated Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005.

The flight was Port Harcourt bound from Abuja.

Odukoya-Ijogun said that PBOF was grateful for the life Odukoya lived.

She said: “In the last 15 years, we have done quite a lot of work on women, pregnant young girls and young leaders.

“We have a vision to impact the lives of young women and to really educate a lot of people about violence, rape and even educate young girls.

“Presently, we are in four states, Lagos, Calabar, Rivers and Ogun and have educated over 100,000 individuals and 12,000 girls empowered.”

Odukoya-Ijogun, who is the first daughter of Pastor Bims, said there were challenges in administering the foundation’s programmes, of which funding was paramount.

She, however, called for more partners, noting that it was only PBOF that accommodates and takes care of young pregnant girls in Nigeria.

Aderonke Oyelakin, the Executive Coordinator of PBOF, said the foundation was a non-for-profit organisation that provides information, resources and training to women and youths, particularly young girls, in disadvantaged communities across Nigeria.

Oyelakin said that PBOF was a legacy foundation established in the memory of Bimbo Odukoya, a woman, girl’s right and family advocate.

According to her, the foundation has continued to work since 2007 through various projects to impact younger generations.

She said the foundation envisions a world whereby every woman and girl-child is not only safe, but empowered to make an impact in the society.

Oyelakin said: “The foundation’s initiatives include Hope House, Peer Education for Prefect Girls’ Empowered and Sexual Harassment and Prevention Programme.

“The foundation has rehabilitated, rescued and handled 448 child abuse and sexual/domestic violence cases under the Hope House.

“The foundation has trained 4901 secondary school prefects and youths in Lagos and Ogun under PEP.

“The foundation has sensitised 75,872 students, teachers, parents and clerics in Lagos, Ogun and Rivers under SHARP.”

Also, Dr. Olumide Okeowo, a Clinical Psychologist, said he partnered the foundation to support victims psychologically.

Okeowo said that victims need psychological intervention that would support them.

According to him, the support makes victims to regain their self esteem and overcome the emotional trauma of abuse, violence and abandonment.