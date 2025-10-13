Bimbo Akintola, Seun Oloketuyi open up on ‘The EXCO’

A few days before ‘The EXCO hits the big screen, producer Seun Oloketuyi and veteran actress Bimbo Akintola sat down together on News Central TV for what turned into an unexpectedly honest, almost vulnerable conversation about storytelling, politics, and the uncomfortable truths they hope this new film will stir.

Right from the start, Akintola’s voice carried that steady conviction she’s known for.

She spoke about why she keeps choosing roles that do more than entertain.

“I want to tell stories that affect change,” she said. “Domestic violence, politics, hypocrisy, these things are still here.

“We can’t stop talking about them just because people are tired of hearing it.”

Akintola’s character in The EXCO, a public figure who advocates for victims of domestic violence while secretly enduring the same, felt personal. “This one hit differently,” she admitted.

““She’s not hidden.

“Everyone sees her as strong and inspiring, but she’s fighting her own battles.

“I wanted that contrast.”

Oloketuyi, seated beside her, nodded with the quiet assurance of someone who’s carried the story for years.

He revealed that The EXCO was born out of frustration and curiosity.

“I’ve always liked politics,” he said, adding: “Not to be a politician, but to understand it.

“Over time, I’ve seen good people go into government with vision, and somehow, the system changes them.

“I wanted to know why.”

That question: “What does power do to good intentions?” became the backbone of The EXCO, a political drama set in the corridors of leadership, where integrity is both currency and casualty.

Oloketuyi’s own story during filming could have been a subplot in the movie.

He shared how, on the day they were preparing to shoot a key swearing-in scene, he got a devastating phone call: his only sister had just passed away.

“I couldn’t leave,” he said quietly.

““It was a government property shoot, and I was the one who had taken permission.

“We had to finish that scene.

“Then I went to handle the family.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

The conversation turned to integrity, a word that kept resurfacing in The EXCO’s dialogue and even its poster design.

Akintola leaned forward as she answered: “Integrity isn’t just about politics.

“It’s in how we treat people, how we live daily life.

“Somewhere along the line, we lost it, and I think we need to bring it back.”

Oloketuyi agreed: “Our generation didn’t always have the space to speak up.

“This new one does.

“And maybe that’s the real hope, that they’ll do things differently.”

Directed by Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu, The EXCO boasts a heavyweight ensemble: Bimbo Akintola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Femi Branch, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Norbert Young, Scarlet Gomez, Patrick Doyle, Lizzy Jay, Olarotimi Fakunle, and Kunle Coker.

The film, produced by Oloketuyi, was shot partly in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, including inside the compound of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is also expected to attend the premiere.

The world premiere of The EXCO is set for October 15, 2025 at Alliance Française (Mike Adenuga Centre) in Lagos.

The event promises to be one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year, bringing together stars, politicians, and cultural figures under one roof.

Following the exclusive premiere, the film will open in cinemas nationwide on October 17, 2025, marking its official release to the public.

Apart from Obasanjo, a former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, is expected at the premiere.

Obasanjo and Osoba are longtime supporters of Nigerian cinema and its social commentary.

Oloketuyi described The EXCO as a “political time bomb disguised as entertainment”, hinting that audiences should expect more than just another movie night.