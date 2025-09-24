Billionaire industrialist Oskar Ibru dies at 67

Business mogul and chairman of the Ibru Organisation, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, has died at the age of 67.

According to a statement by his family, reported by Arise News on Wednesday, Ibru passed away after a brief illness.

Further details on the circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

A key figure in Nigeria’s corporate world, Ibru was one of the most prominent heirs of the Ibru dynasty.

He was instrumental in sustaining and expanding the conglomerate established by his late father, Olorogun Michael Ibru, whose business empire covered shipping, oil and gas, real estate, and commerce.

His passing comes less than a decade after the death of the family patriarch, Michael Ibru, in 2016.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.