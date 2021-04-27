Governor Babagana Zulum inaugurated the maiden Governing Council of the newly-established Borno State University on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

The Council has billionaire businessman, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi as its chairman and the university’s Pro-Chancellor.

Gov. Zulum expressed confidence in the calibre of council members whom he said have the capacity to pilot the affairs of the university at its critical moment of development.

He urged the Council to formulate policies that would ensure efficiency and prudent management of the varsity’s scarce resources.

Zulum also called on the Council to promote synergy with other universities to enhance cooperation and collaboration in teaching and research necessary for the university to grow.

The governor assured the Council of the state government’s commitment to regularly provide necessary assistance and support required by the university.

He urged the university management to tap from Alhaji Indimi’s vast experience in transforming the young institution.

Zulum said government had already started the process of establishing a College of Medical Science and a Teaching Hospital for the university.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Umar Kyari, said the university, established in 2019 started academic activities with the matriculation of 645 students in January 2020 with 32 programmes.

Kyari said the university had reached advanced stages of establishing its medical science, engineering and law schools.

He also announced that the university has entered into a Memorandum of Action with the University of Maiduguri and two other universities in Bangladesh for collaboration.

He said the National Information Technology Development Agency had established an ICT hub in the school, while the Nigerian Communications Commission also supplied it computers and accessories.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman, Alhaji Mohammad Indimi, thanked the governor for the appointment and assured that the Council would do its best.

Indimi said the Council would ensure priority of welfare of staff and security of students.

“Rules and conditions governing the conduct of students will be strengthened to prevent any unlawful behaviour like cultism, drug abuse and extremism which hinder academic pursuits and destroy society.

“The Council will ensure that harmony exists between it and the Senate of the university,’’ Indimi said.

Other members of the Council are Prof. Abubakar Mustapha, Prof. Bankole Ogumbameru, Prof. Shettima Umara Bulakarima and Alhaji Lawan Buba.