Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, meets Tinubu in France

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Paris, France.

Otedola disclosed his meeting with Tinubu via a post on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

The businessman, who stated that he is always excited to visit Tinubu, wished the former governor of Lagos State well on his presidential ambition.

He wrote: “I am always excited visiting my great friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great nation.”

Tinubu had last Monday departed Nigeria for France.

