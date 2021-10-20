Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to Number 9

The hit song “Essence” by Nigeria’s Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, featuring Tems, on Tuesday moved up to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the hit song Essence entered the Top 10 of the chart last week.

It made Wizkid the first African artist ever to have a song in the Top 10 Billboard charts.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas and Jack Harlow topped the chart as “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber moved to second while “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes is third on the chart.

“Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran, Drake, featuring Future and Young Thug “Way 2 Sexy” and “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo were rated fourth, fifth and sixth on the chart respectively.

“Kiss me More” by Doja Cat featuring. SZA , “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, “Essence” Wizkid featuring Tems and Justin Bieber are the other songs occupying the seventh, eighth and ninth positions while Shiver by Ed Sheeran is number 10 on the chart.

Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record in the United States for songs published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play and online streaming in the US.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard every Tuesday of the week.