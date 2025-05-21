Billboard names Olamide among 2025 global power players

Nigerian rap icon and YBNL label boss Olamide has been recognized by Billboard as one of the Global Power Players for 2025.

The prestigious honor comes in recognition of his leadership at YBNL Nation, the powerhouse label behind Nigerian superstars Asake and Fireboy DML, both of whom released critically acclaimed albums in 2024.

Asake’s third studio album, Lungu Boy, has been certified by TurnTable Charts as Nigeria’s biggest album of 2024, while Fireboy’s fourth album adedamola has been praised as one of the year’s most outstanding projects.

In an interview with Billboard, Olamide highlighted YBNL’s global expansion strategy, stating: “YBNL Nation has made significant strides in expanding our global footprint and solidifying our presence in key international markets. Collaborations with international artists and producers have helped bridge the gap between Afrobeats and other genres, further establishing our label as a key player in the global music scene.”

The label achieved several milestones in 2024, including Asake’s sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena, making him the third Nigerian artist after Davido and Wizkid to sell out the prestigious venue multiple times. Additionally, Asake’s track MMS from Lungu Boy earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Olamide’s Billboard recognition underscores his evolution from rap superstar to influential music executive, having nurtured the careers of major acts including Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Young Jonn, and Pheelz.

The honor solidifies YBNL’s position as one of Africa’s most impactful record labels shaping the global music landscape.

