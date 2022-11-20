Billboard crisis: Mob kills, sets ablaze Oyo motor park boss

One of the leaders of the Park Management System in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State, Jamiu Sego, has been reportedly killed and his corpse set ablaze by angry youths in Igboora.

He was accused of allegedly destroying billboards of the All Progressives Congress in the area.

The PMS Chairman in the state, Lamidi Mukaila, popularly called Auxiliary was arraigned alongside six others, now at large, before a Chief Magistrate on Thursday for destroying billboards of the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Investigations revealed that the incident, which occurred in Ibarapa on Saturday, also claimed the life of a teenager, who was hit by a stray bullet.

Two others sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.





