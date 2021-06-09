A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of 1999 Constitution to regulate and strengthen political parties structures in Nigeria has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Oberuakpefe Afe (PDP-Delta), who sponsored the bill, said there was the need to regulate the structures of political parties in the country.

Afe said if a political party did not win a seat in the State House of Assembly, such party should be deregistered and should not be fit to further contest for any elective position.

He said if the bill was passed, it would help to further help to structure political parties in the country.

Rep Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abia) in his contribution said there was need to respect the freedom of association, adding that excluding a party for political participation was not in the spirit of the constitution.

Abonta added that the principle of democracy was that the majority would have their way while the minority had their say.

He said a party could win election in council area and not necessarily the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker, however, called for a voice vote and the bill scaled through the second reading when majority of the member voted in its favour.