Bill seeking higher qualification for elective offices passes second reading

A Bill seeking to review upward, the required education qualification for elective offices in Nigeria, has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

A member, Adewumi Onanuga (APC-Ogun), the sponsor of the Bill, while leading the debate at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja, said the objective was to place more value on education.

She stated that the Bill was aimed at enhancing the quality of elective leadership in the country, by encouraging individuals with high educational qualifications to join politics.

The office of the governor she said is the highest political office in a state ditto, the office of the President in the land.

“If an employer will refuse to employ without the requisite educational requirement, this should also be applicable to those seeking to govern us,” she said.

She said that such step would positively affect the quality of candidate seeking for political office in the country.

The House, however, resolved to unanimously adopt the Bill after a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase who presided over the plenary. NAN