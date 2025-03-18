Bill mandating physical offices for bloggers scales second reading

A bill that seeks to amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, to require social media platforms to establish physical offices within the country has scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill is titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, to Mandate the Establishment of Physical Offices within the Territorial Boundaries of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by Social Media Platforms, and for Related Matters, 2025 (SB. 650).”

It was sponsored by Senator Ned Munir Nwoko APC, Delta North.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio then referred it to the Senate Committee on ICT and cyber security to report back in two months.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Nwoko explained that Nigeria as Africa’s most populous nation with over 220 million people has a significant digital presence, ranking first in Africa and second globally in terms of social media usage, spending an average of three hours and 46 minutes daily online, according to a Global Web Index report cited by Business Inside Africa.

He highlighted that despite the high engagement, multinational social media corporations such as Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat do not maintain physical offices in Nigeria, unlike in other climes.

Senator Nwoko outlined several challenges resulting from the absence of social media offices in Nigeria, including: limited local representation; economic losses as well as challenges in legal and data protection compliance.

The bill also proposes new regulations for bloggers operating in Nigeria. It mandates that all bloggers must establish a verifiable office in any of the capital cities across the country, maintain proper employee records and belong to a recognized national association of bloggers, headquartered in Abuja.

According to Senator Nwoko, this measure is intended to promote accountability, transparency, and professionalism in Nigeria’s digital media space, similar to traditional media houses, just as he asserts that the bill is not an attack on social media platforms but a demand for equity and respect for Nigeria’s position as a global leader in digital engagement.

