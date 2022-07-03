Bilbao Athletic appoint Arostegi new coach

Bingen Arostegi has been named new coach of Bilbao Athletic.

He returns to Lezama after working as assistant coach to Kuko Ziganda at Real Oviedo since February 2020.

Arostegi’s assistant coach will be Jon Solaun, who coached the youth team last season, and Iban Urkiza as physical trainer, who was already his assistant at Bilbao alongside Ziganda.

Dani Aranzubia, as goalkeeping coach, and analyst Pau Suazo, who arrives from Real Oviedo, complete his working group.

Arostegi has a long career that has linked him to Lezama.

He was coach of the youth team (2007-12), with whom he won the Cup title in the 2009/2010 season.

Subsequently, he coached Cadet B team in the 2014/15 season and a year later he was Joseba Aguirre’s assistant in the women’s first team (2015/16), a season in which they won the last league title.

The following year, he was Ziganda’s assistant at Bilbao Athletic and was promoted alongside him and Urkiza to the men’s first team in the 2017/2018 campaign.

After his departure from Athletic Club, they continued their relationship at Real Oviedo until this season.