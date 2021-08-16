BIGPEN publisher loses father at 84

Chief (Dr.) CJ Ogbodu, father of the publisher and Managing Editor of BIGPENNGR, an online media, is dead.

Chief Ogbodu died on Sunday, August 15, 2021, during a protracted illness at 84 years.

His first son, Joe Ogbodu, Chief Executive Officer of Pen Times Communications Synergy, Publishers’ of BIGPENNGR, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Chief Ogbodu was the patriarch of the Ogbodu family of Okrama-Oyede, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to the statement by the publisher, Pa Ogbodu passed on at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of the State.

Until his death, Chief Ogbodu was a retired Chief Court Admin Assistant, Delta State Judicial, and a respected community leader who held the traditional title of Arugba of Oyede Kingdom.

The statement reads, “He was a man who traversed nearly every Magistrate Court and High Court in Delta as Assistant Registrar to Chief Registrar.

“He retired meritoriously as Chief Court Admin Assistant, Delta State Judicial and gave all he could to community leadership before he was weighed down by ailment 11 years ago.

“As Arugba of Oyede Kingdom, he, fought many battles doggedly and won even at his dying bed against death at the ripe age of 84 years.”

Joe Ogbodu, a former Secretary of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Warri Correspondents Chapel and current Treasurer of Delta Online Publishers’ Forum (DOPF) in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said he is consoled because his father is now resting in God’s bosom.

He said burial arrangements would be announced by the family later.