Bigi Drinks powers 4:30 Concert by DJ4Kerty + Photos

Christmas Day 2022 came with undiluted fun and excitement for consumers as Rite Foods’ Bigi soft drinks delivered maximum refreshment to thousands of youths and music lovers who stormed the Landmark Event Center for the 4:30 Concert by DJ4Kerty to enjoy a mix of live-music, food, chills, celebrity chats, networking and games in Lagos.

4:30 Concert by DJ4Kerty is an annual musical event like no other that brings together celebrity friends, artistes and visitors.

Visitors, friends and music lovers get to enjoy an urban jungle featuring street food, chill-out areas and live music from artists whose songs not only put them in a good mood but lighten up an atmosphere already stimulated by Naija’s ultimate refresher, Bigi drinks, the soft drinks for every moment.

Biola Aransiola, Traditional Marketing Lead, Rite Foods Limited, makers of Bigi drinks and official beverage sponsor of the music concert, says the sponsorship of the show is in line with the company’s commitment to partnering with platforms where its numerous refreshing brands can connect with consumers and provide them with the required flavoured refreshment necessary to have a good time at every moment.

Aransiola said: “Music comes with a lot of exciting moments, rhythm and vibes.

“The Bigi brand with its arrays of refreshing flavours is here to deliver the ultimate refreshment for every moment of fun for all the music lovers here.”

She further stressed that the sponsorship demonstrates the firm’s commitment to the promotion of arts and entertainment activities for youths and fun seekers in the country.

The 4:30 concert is hosted by DJ4KERTY, a Nigerian DJ, record producer and songwriter who has been shutting it down since 2012.

He is popular afrobeat stars Davido and Zlatan’s official DJ and he is affiliated with 30BG and Zanku Records.

Performances by DJ4kerty, Zlatan, Bellashmurda, Seyi Vibez, Lax, Lil Kesh, Ti Blaze, Poco lee, Small doctor, Qdot, Idowest, Dremo and more made the concert more thrilling, coupled with a refreshing experience delivered by Bigi drinks, all of which made Christmas more exciting and fulfilling for thousands of music lovers and consumers who graced the occasion.

Rite Foods’ Bigi Soft Drinks are Naija’s favourite range of refreshing soft drinks with 13 variants, delivering ultimate refreshment to consumers across the country.

With every moment, whether at work or during leisure, Bigi Soft Drinks is an ultimate refresher suitable for a good time and to empower consumers and fun seekers for maximum refreshment necessary for a good time!