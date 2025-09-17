Big Brother’s voice goes silent as Diary Sessions take new twist

By Ayomide Erhabor

The BBNaija house was thrown into confusion today after a surprising change in the usual routine.

Instead of hearing Big Brother’s familiar voice directing them through the loudspeakers, mysterious figures dressed in black walked in holding placards with written instructions.

Housemates had no choice but to silently read the signs and follow the directions, sparking unease and speculation about what was happening.

The biggest shake up came with the diary sessions. Rather than heading privately into the diary room, housemates were asked to pick names from a lucky dip. Whoever’s name they picked became the person they would interview.

Numbers were then drawn to decide the order, with one housemate acting as “Big Brother” by asking the questions written on a sheet of paper, and the other responding.

This meant the once-private diary sessions became pair-to-pair exchanges held openly in the house’s common spaces.

The unexpected format left the housemates unsettled, as they tried to adjust to interviewing each other under the watchful eyes of everyone else.

Some looked visibly uncomfortable, while others leaned into the twist with curiosity.

With no word from Big Brother himself, the reason for this shake-up remains unclear, and housemates are already speculating whether it is a temporary task, a bigger twist, or a sign that something unusual is unfolding behind the scenes.

