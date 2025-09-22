Big Brother throws out two housemates in shock Sunday

Big Brother clearly isn’t done playing with hearts and headlines. Less than 24 hours after Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan were dramatically evicted during the Saturday night post-party twist in the ongoing Season 10 of Big Brother Naija, Sunday night’s live eviction show doubled down with yet another ruthless shake-up. The unlucky housemates this time? Joanna and Kuture, two personalities who had, in their own ways, kept the house buzzing.

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, set the tone from the start, dressed in a sleek, retro-inspired denim fit, warning: “Evictions can be cruel.” And cruel they were. Joanna was the first casualty of the evening. The timing stung. Just minutes after she’d been pressed about her close bond with Jason Jae and the whispers of Faith’s soft spot for her, her name was called. Without missing a beat, Joanna kept her exit sweet and polished, insisting that Jason Jae and Faith were “just friends” and brushing off the Saturday night bed moment with Jason as “nothing at all.” No tears, no drama, just a calm goodbye that left fans wondering what might have been.

But Biggie wasn’t finished. Barely had jaws dropped from Joanna’s eviction before the next name rolled out: Kuture. The house’s self-confessed “bone collector” and fan-favourite commentator was sent packing almost immediately after gasping over Joanna’s exit. True to form, Kuture met the news with his trademark humour, admitting: “Aswear to God I no lie for you” when asked if he was surprised. For a man known for stirring gist and keeping the mood light, his absence will no doubt leave the house strangely quieter.

Sunday night’s double eviction brings the tally to four housemates gone in just two days. Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan on Saturday, Joanna and Kuture on Sunday. It’s a brutal reminder that in the Big Brother house, nothing is guaranteed. And with Ebuka’s teasing words still echoing: “Two weeks to go… or is it?,” viewers are left wondering: is Biggie simply trimming the fat, or is this all part of a grander mind game?

Meanwhile, a new power shift is already underway. Faith clinched the Head of House title with Mensan as his guest, both becoming not just immune from eviction but also the most strategically placed housemates right now. Between his VVIP ticket purchase for Dede’s “private party” earlier in the week and his new HoH privileges, Faith has gone from playful risk-taker to undeniable game-shaper. With Joanna gone, Faith’s name is on more lips than ever, and fans are watching closely to see whether his reign will steady the house or stir up fresh chaos.

One thing is certain: the house dynamics have shifted again. Joanna’s calm exit leaves Jason Jae with one less “friend” to lean on, while Faith’s leadership could tip the balance of alliances. And without Kuture’s sharp tongue and constant commentary, gossip may simmer in corners instead of spilling into the open. For fans, though, the suspense has only intensified.

Big Brother promised a season of twists, and these back-to-back evictions prove that no one, not even the most talked-about housemates, is safe. The question now is: with Faith in charge and Biggie teasing more surprises, who’s next?

