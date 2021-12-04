Big Brother Naija’s Whitemoney releases new single, Selense

The winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 reality TV show, Whitemoney, has released his long-anticipated single, titled: “Selense.”

The smooth talking Whitemoney revealed the development himself in an announcement on his verified Instagram page.

He said: “The moment you all have been waiting for…Without further Ado, I’d like to present Selense to you.

“I’m super excited..Thanks to every person who helped bring this to life.”

Whitemoney said an exclusive listening party of the Masterkraft produced single will be held at an undisclosed location.

The event will also witness performances from popular acts such as Broda Shaggi, MI, Praiz, Orezi, Josh2funny, B-Red, Sinarambo and Akpororo.