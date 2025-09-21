Big Brother Naija Twist: Surprise Saturday eviction shakes house

Just when fans thought they knew Big Brother’s playbook, the game flipped on its head.

Instead of the usual Sunday eviction, the housemates were blindsided on Saturday with an eviction after the Saturday night party.

Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan were evicted on a Saturday night.

The shockwave hit even harder because it wasn’t the typical announcement through Biggie’s booming voice.

No.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, himself walked into the house to deliver the news in person, instantly raising the stakes and leaving jaws on the floor.

But here’s where it gets even messier: Ebuka didn’t just evict, he teased.

Before sending Thelma and Bright packing, he reminded housemates that they had just two weeks left in the game, before slyly adding: “Or is it?”

That single line set off a storm of speculation both inside the house and outside among viewers.

Could this be a sign that the season is being extended?

Or is Big Brother simply playing yet another psychological game with contestants who are already stretched to their limits?

Now, the question lingers: Was Saturday night’s double eviction truly final, or just another of Big Brother’s infamous tricks?

With the clock ticking toward the finale, one thing is certain: Nobody, not even the housemates themselves, can be sure of what’s coming next.

