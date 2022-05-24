Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Reunion to stream across Africa and the UK on Showmax

It’s been months since the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye wrapped up and Hazel ‘WhiteMoney’ Onou was crowned the winner of the season.

In June, fans will once again get to see their favourite Shine Ya Eye housemates as Showmax will be streaming the Reunion Show across Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Reunion Show will be hosted by the super host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and he’ll be revisiting some of the incidents that occurred in the house. The fans also get to hear juicy details, hidden secrets as well as the opinions of the housemate.

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion will kick off on the 2nd of June and will feature all 26 housemates, Angel, Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, JMK, Nini, Boma, Queen, Yousef, Pere, Whitemoney, Niyi, Yerins, JayPaul, Saga, Emmanuel, Kayvee, Michael, Sammie, and Cross.