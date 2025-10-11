Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalists bare it all

The finalists of Big Brother Naija Season 10 have been making their rounds. And it’s no surprise that their interviews are full of drama, unexpected insights, and ambitious dreams.

From the tension filled moments of the house to their reflections on life after the show, the housemates are opening up in ways we never expected.

They bared it all. Let’s take a closer look at what they had to say.

Jason Jae’s words about Faith’s chances of winning still have people talking. When an interviewer asked why he had doubted Faith, he didn’t hold back. “I just felt like he wasn’t strong enough,” Jason said, explaining his earlier statement that Faith would never win. It was a cold, blunt response, and it certainly added fuel to the fire of the rivalry that had already been simmering behind the scenes. Jason’s confidence in his own judgment was clear, but it raised more than a few eyebrows: Was he right, or did he just underestimate Faith?

When asked about his relationship with Sabrina, Kola was quick to set the record straight. He confirmed that the two were best friends, having grown up together in the same area. Their bond was undeniable. And Kola made it clear that there was no romantic involvement, just a deep, genuine friendship. It was refreshing to hear such honesty, especially in a competition so often defined by shifting alliances and fleeting connections.

Meanwhile, Isabella was asked about her strategy in the house, particularly regarding her flirtations. But Isabella, ever the enigma, denied having a strategy at all. “I didn’t have a strategy,” she said simply. Was it truly all a coincidence that her charm and warmth captured so much attention? Perhaps, or maybe there’s a little more to it than meets the eye. She also shared her thoughts on fashion, hinting that she might be interested in launching her own clothing line. With her stunning looks and undeniable style, it wouldn’t be surprising if Isabella found herself at the forefront of a new fashion empire.

Speaking of fashion, Kola was enthusiastic when asked about his future in the industry. “Yes, I want to create my own brand. Something as relevant as the Zara brand abroad but for Nigeria,” he revealed. It’s clear that Kola has big plans, and his passion for style has definitely set him apart as one of the most fashion-conscious housemates of the season. His vision for a Nigerian fashion brand shows just how determined he is to carve out his own space in the world, one stylish outfit at a time.

Sultana’s past wasn’t ignored either. When an interviewer asked about her experiences as a child bride, she responded with maturity and strength. “Things like that happen in life,” she said. “It’s your decision whether you let it break you or make something of yourself.” Her resilience shone through as she explained how she chose to overcome her trauma, for herself and for her children. It was a powerful moment of vulnerability. And it spoke volumes about her character.

Mensah, on the other hand, has become known for his emotional moments in the house. When questioned about his natural emotional tendencies, he didn’t shy away from admitting that he’s an emotional person. He also acknowledged how the close quarters of the Big Brother house amplified those feelings. “It’s not just the cameras; it’s the absence of my family and the tight space,” he shared. It’s easy to see how the pressure cooker environment of the house could bring out the most intense emotions in even the most stoic individuals. And when it came to taking responsibility for his family, Mensah clarified: “I didn’t say I was responsible for everything, but I want to be able to take on more.” His words were a testament to his growth and his desire to contribute more to his family’s well-being.

Dede’s response to the suggestion that she deserved to win over Imisi was gracious, as expected. “Imisi deserved it,” she said. And she meant it. But though she didn’t take home the crown, Dede has big plans. When asked how she would stand out, she replied confidently: “The sky is quite limitless.” She isn’t worried about the competition. She knows who she is. And that’s enough for her.

As for Imisi, the season’s winner, she remains grounded despite her victory. When asked about her next steps, she calmly said: “It’s God’s plan. I’m taking my time.” She understands the weight of fame but isn’t rushing into anything. She’s taking it slow, allowing herself the space to process and figure out her next moves. When an uncomfortable question about her being “razz” was thrown her way, she gracefully declined to answer, proving that some things are better left unsaid. When asked about her acting career, she shared that she wasn’t looking to be pigeonholed into any particular role. “I’m not limited to any one role,” she said, and her openness to any role shows that she’s ready to explore every opportunity that comes her way.

One of the more awkward moments came when Mensah was asked about his fallout with Ivarta. He didn’t want to discuss it and politely asked the interviewer to skip the question, proving that sometimes, it’s better to leave certain things in the past. The rest of the interviews were filled with personal dreams and ambitions, with the finalists eager to make their mark in various industries from fashion to acting to business ventures.

In the end, Big Brother Naija Season 10 gave us more than just entertainment. It gave us a glimpse into the lives of these housemates, their struggles, their dreams, and their growth. The finalists may have left the house, but they’ve shown that the journey doesn’t stop there. Whatever their next moves are, one thing is clear: they’ve left an unforgettable impact on us all.