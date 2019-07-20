Two housemates of the ongoing edition of Big Brother Naija have been caught on camera having sex.

Gideon and Khafi were caught on camera under their bedsheet with shows of moves indicating they were having sex in the edition titled: “Pepper Dem.”

Two other housemates close them were also seen in the video shared on YouTube by KTV Media shaking their heads over the moves by Gideon and Khafi.

There had been similar scenes in past editions of the show in which housemates were caught on live camera having sex.