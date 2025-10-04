Big Brother Naija: Faith’s exit, Imisi’s punishment, countdown to finale 

Ayomide Erhabor

The Big Brother Naija house has entered its most dramatic stage yet, with Faith’s disqualification shaking the house, Imisi handed a severe punishment, and the prize pot hanging in the balance as the finale approaches.

After Faith’s sudden eviction, the housemates were divided into two teams for the day’s sponsored challenge. Team Original: Isabella, Koyin, Kaybobo, Dede, and Jason Jae, came out on top after four rounds, defeating Team Lime Fresh: Sultana, Kola, Imisi, and Mensan.

But the bigger twist came afterward. Big Brother singled out Imisi for breaking a long-standing rule: speaking in vernacular without translating into English or Pidgin. Her punishment was immediate and strict, she is to remain completely mute until further notice. The silence penalty has already begun to affect her gameplay, forcing her to rely on others in tasks and conversations.

Even with disqualification and punishments looming, the housemates refused to let their spirits be crushed. The last Thursday Night Turn Up of the season was a bittersweet celebration. For one final time, they gathered by the pool, letting go of the day’s tension and dancing as though nothing else mattered. The party served as both a release and a reminder: the end is near.

The next challenge, Splash and Dash, was designed to push the housemates to their limits while boosting the fluctuating prize pot. Their task: refill an inflatable pool using only small cups of water fetched from the garden sink.

On paper, it sounded simple. In practice, it was exhausting. Imisi, bound by her punishment, grew tired early, with Mensan stepping in to carry her cup along with his own. Isabella struggled too, relying on Koyin to shoulder her share. But when some housemates slowed down while others kept working, Biggie intervened, wiping away all progress and ordering them to start again. The mood dropped instantly, with visible frustration across the group.

Meanwhile, the ongoing parenting task continued to test patience. Isabella’s baby doll cried endlessly, driving her to the edge. After rough handling that earned criticism from Koyin, it was Imisi, even under her silence penalty, who stepped forward. She changed the doll’s nappy, accessorised it playfully, and tried to settle it. The effort didn’t quiet the doll but it showed her determination to contribute despite being muted.

In the end, it was Isabella’s unconventional “breastfeeding” move that finally brought peace, to the shock and amusement of the house.

With just two days left before one housemate is crowned the 10/10 winner, the pressure is mounting. The prize pot, boosted and cut down repeatedly all season, is still in play, and every task could tip the final numbers.

Faith’s disqualification may have shifted the dynamics, but now all eyes are on the remaining housemates.

Can they work together, even under punishment and pressure, to finish strong? Or will fatigue and frustration cost them the final victory?