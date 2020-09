Another housemate, Neo, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 5 house.

This came just shortly before the show came to a close on Sunday.

There were five housemates left before the eviction on Sunday commenced.

The first to be evicted was Vee.

With the eviction of Neo, only three housemates are left to contest for the N85 million winnings for the Lockdown House.

They are Laycon, Dorathy and Nengi.