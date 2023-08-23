Big Brother Naija All Stars: Pere has a big dick, Uriel screams + Video

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars, Uriel Oputa, has told Nigerians that a member of the house, Pere Egbi, has a big dick.

Oputa, simply called Uriel, revealed this when she spoke in an interview after her eviction from the Big Brother house.

In a post-eviction interview on DStv, Uriel, who wore a dress revealing a large portion of her breasts, was asked: “Whose armour were you talking about?”

She replied: “Whose armour did I talk about?”

On how she got to know the size of the dick of Egbi, simply called Pere, Uriel replied: “Cos we shower together.

“Pere is packing o.

“I saw it and I turned my face.

“Quickly.

“And I had to speak in tongues (Mimics Christians speaking in tongues).

Her interviewer then said with a salute gesture: “Salute to the General.”

Uriel responded: “General is really Generally o.

“Pere is packing.”