Big Brother Naija All Stars: Pere has a big dick, Uriel screams + Video

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars, Uriel Oputa, has told Nigerians that a member of the house, Pere Egbi, has a big dick.
Oputa, simply called Uriel, revealed this when she spoke in an interview after her eviction from the Big Brother house.
In a post-eviction interview on DStv, Uriel, who wore a dress revealing a large portion of her breasts, was asked: “Whose armour were you talking about?”
She replied: “Whose armour did I talk about?”
On how she got to know the size of the dick of Egbi, simply called Pere, Uriel replied: “Cos we shower together.
ALSO READ:
- Three men docked for allegedly stealing 12 pigs
- Lagos-based drug dealer crushes NDLEA operative to escape arrest + Video, photos
- Police arraign ‘Okada’ rider for allegedly abducting Air Force officer
- Two docked for alleged N2.3m electric wire theft
- Again, Emefiele’s arraignment over alleged procurement fraud stalled
“Pere is packing o.
“I saw it and I turned my face.
“Quickly.
“And I had to speak in tongues (Mimics Christians speaking in tongues).
Her interviewer then said with a salute gesture: “Salute to the General.”
Uriel responded: “General is really Generally o.
“Pere is packing.”