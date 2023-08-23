Big Brother Naija All Stars: I really feel like having sex — Doyin 

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Doyin, has openly expressed her struggle with sexual frustration.

Having spent four weeks in the reality show’s house, the podcaster shared her feelings of being sexually deprived.

In a viral clip, Doyin, seen soliloquising in the garden with a husky voice depicting her horny state, admits that she missed her lover while outlining some of the sexual activities she was in dire need of.

She said: “I miss my man, I need help, I need a massage, I need a head, I need a good kiss, and I need sex because maybe that’s a solution to this madness because I think I’m sexually frustrated.”

Reacting to her confession, one lauraoranika said: “This explains the pepper body you’ve been having… May the peace of the Lord be with you Nne.”

Stainface wrote: “Many ladies get sexually frustrated & That’s when they fight anyone.”

Iam­_ableabel stated: “At the end of the day some women’s hormones are like this. This doesn’t make them bad girls. It’s just them.”