Big Brother Naija 9: Simple steps to block kids’ viewing

The kids are home for the long holiday and we want to keep them occupied and entertained throughout.

We also want them to consume the right kind of entertainment, especially when the grownups are not around.

That is why GOtv has made it easy for you to set up parental control and block channels on your GOtv decoder.

Here are some simple steps to follow to ensure your kids only enjoy the right type of entertainment.

How to activate parental control on GOtv for the first time if you are a new GOtv subscriber:

1. On your remote control, press the Home button to open the Menu.

2. Choose Parental Control on the list.

3. Enter the default GOtv Parental Control PIN (1234).

4. Press OK.

At this stage, you will be shown four parental control options: Blocking Options, Block Channels, Change PIN, and Reset All. Choose Block Channels to block a channel or Blocking Options to see more blocking options. Do not forget to change the default GOtv PIN to a code your child is unaware of.

To block a channel, follow these steps.

1. Under Parental Control, choose Blocking Options and set Global Blocking to Personalise.

2. Set parental guidance settings to None and press OK. Press EXIT (a message appears, asking if you want to save changes) and press OK to confirm.

3. Scroll to Block Channels and press OK.

A list of all available channels will show up. Select the channel(s) you want to block and press OK. A lock sign on the right signifies that the channel has been blocked. A dialog box will ask if you want to save the edited list. Press OK to confirm.

Instead of blocking a channel, you can choose the Global Blocking option, which allows you to block programmes based on age ratings.

You can choose any of the three global blocking options: No Block, Total Block, and Personalise.

The Personalise option enables you to pick certain programs to block based on PG settings.

Utilise these settings today to ensure your kids enjoy suitable premium content on GOtv.

Download the MyGOtvApp or dial the USSD code *288# for self-service options to fix error codes, subscribe, stay connected, reconnect, and upgrade your subscription.

