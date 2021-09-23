Big brother has injured me, I need see a psychiatrist — Saga 

Saga has expressed his distaste at the disappearance prank Big Brother made his love interest in the house, Nini, carry out.

While speaking to Pere, Saga said the whole disappearance thing reminded him of when he lost his mum.

He told his fellow housemate: “This thing reminds me of when I lost my mum because it felt like death.

“It just felt like the person just disappeared all of a sudden.

“I don’t like this trigger that they did for me.

“It was so painful.

“I don’t like it.

“They played it so deep.

“I need to see a psychiatrist.

“They took me down one lane I didn’t want to go back to.

“It reminded me of when I lost my mum a lot.

“Just sleep and wake up and the person is no longer there again.”