Media projections indicate that US President-elect Joe Biden will win the election in Georgia, becoming the first Democrat to claim the southern state in 28 years.

With this, Biden is expected to finish the presidential race with 306 Electoral College votes, having earlier been projected to win Arizona.

Manual recount of nearly five million presidential election votes is ongoing in Georgia, where Biden is leading with a margin of 14,111 votes.

On the other hand, President Donald Trump

is projected to win in North Carolina, bringing his electoral votes to 232.

Trump, who has refused to concede, is challenging the election results in some battleground states over alleged rigging.

His administration is not cooperating with the transition team of the president-elect on the ground that Biden has not been certified winner.

In 2016, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, the latter did not wait for the results to be certified before conceding.

The election results are not official until they are certified by the 50 states and Washington, which are constitutionally tasked with conducting the presidential polls.

The states are expected to certify the results by the end of November, followed by the Electoral College votes in December and then confirmation by Congress in January 2021.