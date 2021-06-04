A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Dan Etete, has charged the United States president, Joe Biden, to take the lead in saving the world from disaster by bringing unity and hope for the poor, homeless, hungry and traumatized people as well as the rich and affluent in the society.

In a statement, the former minister noted that Biden has proved to be “a man of peace, goodwill and justice for all mankind.”

That is why, he said, the American president is best suited to carry out the onerous assignment of saving the world and mankind.

“There is so much crisis, danger, hunger, poverty, anger, despondency and godlessness in the world that only a God-chosen man like him can save the world from the precipice and imminent collapse and disaster,” Chief Etete noted, adding that “God will surely assist him in executing this divine assignment.”

He further urged Mr. Biden to earnestly engage in meaningful and constructive dialogue with Russia, China and Iran in the interest of global peace, security and development.

“Mr. Biden is endowed with the wisdom and courage to do the needful,” Etete noted further, “by taking the gauntlet and bold initiative to make the world a better place.”