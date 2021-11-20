Biden returns to White House hours after handing over to Vice President

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has returned to the White House hours after handing over to Vice President Kamala Harris in order to undergo a medical procedure.

Biden had in a letter to the Congress informed the lawmakers of his decision to hand over to Harris until his return from treatment.

In Biden’s letter addressed to the Congress through Patrick Leahy, the President stated that Harris shall discharge those powers and duties as Acting President until he transmits to them written declaration that he is able to resume the discharge of those powers and duties.

He wrote: “Dear Senator Leahy; today I will undergo a routine medical procedure requiring sedation.

“In view of present circumstances, I have determined to transfer temporarily the powers and duties of the office of President of the United States to the Vice President during the brief period of the procedure and recovery.

“In accordance with the provisions of section 3 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, this letter shall constitute my written declaration that I am presently unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of the President of the United States.

“Pursuant to section 3, the Vice President shall discharge those powers and duties as Acting President until I transmit to you a written declaration that I am able to resume the discharge of those powers and duties.”

Meanwhile, Biden got a clean bill of health from the White House Doctors on Friday after undergoing an extensive, routine check-up.

In a letter, the White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, said the President is fit to discharge his duties.

O’Connor said: “The President remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.

“The detailed report said that Biden did have ‘perceptibly stiffer and less fluid’ motion while walking than a year ago, and suffered ‘increasing frequency’ and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during public speaking engagements.

“However, these two symptoms were not considered of immediate concern and did not appear to result from serious conditions.

“On a raft of tests, Biden came out with high marks.

“He has ‘no signs of heart failure,’ ‘no dental issues,’ has no ‘suspicions for skin cancer,’ and his eye health ‘is reassuring.’

“One reason for that solid report may be the doctor’s finding that the president does not use any tobacco products, does not drink alcohol, and he works out at least five days a week.”

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday (today) and is the oldest president in US history, takes three common prescription medications and two over-the-counter medicines, as well as wearing contact lenses, the letter revealed.

He measures five feet, 11.65 inches (1.82 meters), weighs 184 pounds (83.46 kg) and has a body mass index of 25.

A smiling Biden returned to the White House from his checkup at Walter Reed hospital earlier, saying: “I feel great.”

“We’re in great shape,” he said, wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses.